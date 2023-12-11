Edo 2024: LP aspirant promises all inclusive government if elected governor

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – A governorship aspirant of the Labour Party (LP), Kingsley Ulinfun has said that if picked as the candidate of the party and goes ahead to win the Edo State governorship election in 2024, he would operate an all inclusive government that would prioritize youth empowerment and job creation

He said he has already set up mobilisation teams in the 192 wards of the state to mobilise party members for his ambition and also for the election.

Addressing journalists in Benin City after a strategic meeting with his party members, Ulinfun said as governor, he would create jobs through empowerment of youths, 60 of which he said would be women.

He said the state of the health sector under the present administration was appalling and that he would improve on them leveraging on the innovative health insurance scheme.

The retired banker said “We are here to establish the change we have been clamouring for.

“We have produced bad leaders and bad leadership in the state since 1999 and our mission to Osadebey Avenue is to correct this and implement the ideology of the Labour Party which is social democracy where partnerships between the private sector and the government is explored for the benefit of the people.”

On job creation, he said “We shall support the youths to create 50,000 jobs every year. We are going to empower 2,500 youths with N5 million each and and each of them will be expected to create 20 jobs each and in four years, 200,000 jobs would be created through them. I promised you that 60 percent of these young people will be females.”

On education, he said “we will focus on technical and vocational education”

For health, Ulinfun said “The health facilities in Edo state is an eye sore, it is so bad that you could go into some of them well and come out sick. We will improve on the facilities and then with a working health insurance scheme, Edo people will no longer die of common ailments like malaria.”