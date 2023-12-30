Edo 2024: It’s attempt to malign my person – LP’s Akpata debunks sponsoring Attack

A Labour Party governorship aspirant in Edo State, Olumide Akpata has debunked the allegation that he sponsored the attack on some leaders of the party belonging to the Lamidi Apapa group.

Akpata, a former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), described the allegation as a deliberate attempt to malign his personality.

He made this allegation in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday.

Recall that a video of some members of the Apapa group being attacked in Edo State had gone viral on social media.

But the Labour Party governorship aspirant denied any link with the incident.

Meanwhile, the LP in Edo State has denied rumours that it asked Akpata to drop off the race, maintaining that the purported source of the claim is not a member of the party.

The spokesman of the party in Edo State Sam Uruopa made this clarification in an interview with Channels Television in Benin City.