Edo 2024: Imansuagbon meets LP leaders for ticket, begins rice distribution

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

A frontline governorship aspirant under the Labour Party (LP) Barrister Kenneth Imansuangbon Thursday began his open campaign to clinch the ticket of the party as he urged party faithful in the state not to make the mistake of giving the party’s ticket to political neophytes.

He stated this at the LP secretariat in Igarra, Akoko- Edo Local Government of Edo State when he visited the Executive members of the party to interact with them on his ambition to govern the state come the 2024 governorship election.

Imansuagbon also used the opportunity to commence his yearly free Christmas rice distribution across the 18 local government areas of the state.

He said as governor, he would address the infrastructural deficiencies in Akoko-Edo.

He said “A man who has been consistent and feeding Edo people for twenty years shows my commitment and desire to impact on lives of Edo people if allowed to lead the state as governor in 2024. If you vote and give me your ticket you have voted for your future and your children’s future. I’m the only one that can nail the political coffin of APC and PDP in Edo state.

He lamented that his several attempts to govern Edo state had been frustrated by political godfathers and enemies who he said have continued to hold the state by its jugular and appealed to the party leaders to support his quest to emerge the candidate of the party.

The Director General of Kenneth Imansuangbon Campaign Organization, Dr Roland Izevbuwa said Imansuangbon has paid his dues as far as Edo politics is concerned and asked the people of Edo not throw away the opportunity to have the ‘riceman’ on the ballot.

The local government chairman of the party, Mike Onaivi, who received Imansuangbon said he has over the years demonstrated that he is a man to be trusted and should be supported by well meaning members of the party.