Edo 2024: I’m ready to serve my state – Agbomhere

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

AHEAD of the 2024 governorship election in Edo State, the South South Zonal Organising Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Dr. Blessing Agbomhere has expressed readiness to serve the people of Edo state in the capacity of governor.

Dr. Agbomhere stated this in response to calls from pressure groups such as the Edo state chapter of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors for him to join the race for the governorship seat, citing his educational qualifications, political clout and massive contribution to the growing fortunes of the APC in Edo state as reasons for their clarion call.

The APC Zonal Organizing Secretary in a statement he personally signed, expressed readiness to throw his hat in the ring.

He contended that “the coming governor of Edo state has a lot of work to do in correcting the ills perpetuated by the current administration in the state.”

While thanking the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, Edo state chapter for their zeal and commitment in ensuring that Edo state breaths a fresh air of good governance once again, Agbomhere said he has all it takes to mount the saddle of leadership at Osadebey House.

According to him, “it’s a high time Edo state rejoined the All Progressives Congress leadership at the Federal level”, adding that ” the opportunistic tendencies of the administration of Godwin Obaseki and Philip Shuaibu who left the party to the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is highly regrettable.”

The APC Chieftain said time was ripe to correct the alleged anomaly

Agbomhere said as a total party man, he is ready at all times, if given the opportunity to steer the ship of leadership, to prove that the All Progressives Congress remains the best option for the people of Edo state.

He promised to reconfigure the state back to the prosperous path created by the Comrade Adams Oshiomhole administration which he said has remained unmatched in the history of the state.