Edo 2024: I’m ready to serve, Eboigbe tells Kinsmen

By Henry Ojelu

Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Esan South East council area and frontline aspirant of Edo 2024 Governorship election, Victor Otaigbe Eboigbe, has said that his decision to enter the contest for the number job in Edo state is to serve the people.

He made the statement in Ewohimi, his hometown, at the weekend, while flagging off his governorship aspiration.

“I have devoted my entire life to the service of my people. My foray into politics has also been on account of my desire to serve my people. I am always on the lookout for every opportunity to extend my service to the people.

“My aspiration for the governorship seat, which I just announced, is for the same purpose. I cannot stop being concerned about the welfare of my people because they are my backbone. That is the reason I decided to join the governorship race and seek their endorsement,” he said.

Eboigbe told the people that he is as determined as ever to deliver development to them, noting that this is only possible if everyone is united in giving him the needed support to become the next governor of Edo state.

“I am determined to extend my service to the people. I need their support to be able to achieve the goal. That is why I came to them today of my desire to view for the governorship position,” he told the people.

He appreciated the people for being there for him from the beginning when he led the party to win the first election in Edo Central till now, urging them to continue giving their support as better days are around the corner.

“From one crisis to the other, you have been with me. Through thick and thin, you have been there with me. Without you, there is no way we could have gone this far. With you I am confident we will overcome,” he told the people.