Edo 2024: I’ll replicate Oshiomhole’s performance if elected governor – Okpenholo

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – A governorship aspirant under the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Monday Okpebholo yesterday said Edo state would witness another era of massive infrastructural development if given the party’s ticket and eventually wins the 2024 governorship election.

Okpenholo’s name has been among the frontline aspirants and he is also the Chairman, Senate Committee on Public Procurement.

He made the promise when he formally declared his intention to vie for the number plum seat of the state at his Uwessan Irru, ward in Esan Central Local Government Area of Edo state was received by party leaders and large crowd of supporters.

While describing Oshiomhole as his leader, Okpenholo lamented that since he left office in 2016, Edo state has not progressed in all sectors and promised to bring back the glory days where Edo state was a construction sites .

He said “Edo is set for greatness again and it is time to repair Edo and make a change so that Edo can regain its lost glory. If you look at development in Edo it stopped during the time of Adams Oshiomhole’s regime. But I can assure you that with me in Osadebey Avenue, a lot of changes will come and I’m going to make Edo a beautiful city. We are going to use Edo money to develop the state of our dream our dream

“I will create employment, build hospitals, provide portable drinking water, good roads and a lot of things that we want to do for Edo people and in four years Edo people will indeed know that there is transformation.

Some of the leaders said they were going to support his ambition as he has proven without doubt to be someone who will work in the interest of Edo state owing to his antecedents..