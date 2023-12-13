Edo 2024: Ighodalo’s posters flood Benin, promises continuity of pro-development projects

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – WHILE some governorship aspirants were complaining of their banners being defaced and some removed, residents of Benin yesterday woke up to see the flooding of the Edo State capital with banners and billboards of a frontline Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant, Asue Ighodalo.

His signages were conspicuous along the Airport Road, Gold Road, Sir Gabriel Igbinedion Road and other parts of the state capital.

As part of his continuous mobilization for support, Ighodalo vowed to continue on all the pro-development projects of the out-going governor of the state Godwin Obaseki just as he said that contrary to claims that he is new to the politics of the state, he had been in government since 2008 as a member of the Economic Team under Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and then chairman of the annual Alaghodaro Summit which is a technical advisory group to Obaseki since 2017 and that he would warehouse all the development plans of previous governors to achieve the desired state for all.

Speaking to journalists at the secretariat of the Correspondents Chapel of the Edo State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ighodalo said through tourism alone, Edo State could be the number city in Africa.

According to him, “I am here to serve the state and I can say I am the best man for the job. I hear people saying I am Someone’s candidate but I can tell you that I am nobody’s candidate. All I will do is to bring my experience to bear having been chairman of several top companies.

“It was a tough decision to resign from those positions. I’m coming from a comfort zone and you put all of that down to say you want to do things for your people. I have the ability to do things for many more people having done for fewer people in the corporate world.

“All of the experience and connection I have had all over the years would be brought to bear. I am committed and convinced that I can do it. It looks uncertain but even it will be certain in God’s name.

“I pledge to give youths the opportunity to serve in my government because the youths have talents to build the state. Be assured that I am fully committed to the upliftment of our staie andI will give my life to ensure that.”

Earlier at the NUJ Press Centre, Ighodalo also promised to work to ensure the unity of the PDP in Edo state for the leaders and supporters to work together to by obtain victory in next year’s governorship election.