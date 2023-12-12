Edo 2024: Ighodalo offers himself for services, reels plans to make Edo Africa’s leading economy

…says we can creatively, collectively overcome our peculiar challenges in Edo

Frontline governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Chairman of Sterling Bank Plc, Dr. Asue Ighodalo, has said he is offering himself in service to Edo people as the state’s next helmsman, not for personal gains but his fervent desire to elevate the State to new heights, proffering innovative solutions to the peculiar challenges faced by the people of the State.

Ighodalo, who served as Chairman of Alaghodaro Economic Summit Ltd/Gte and Founding Partner at Banwo & Ighodalo, a leading corporate and commercial law firm in Nigeria, also outlined his comprehensive vision for Edo’s future, emphasizing key initiatives to improve the lives of the people and reposition the State as Africa’s leading economy.

The PDP aspirant listed education, healthcare, job creation, infrastructure development, and sustainable economic policies as key areas of focus for his administration.

He said, “When I look at Edo State, for instance, how can we enhance the economic situation for our people? How can we improve agriculture, boost employment, and ensure that people have money in their pockets?

“There are also challenges with basic amenities like water, electricity, and roads. We need to address these issues. Edo State is blessed with abundant resources, both natural and human, and it has the potential to become the leading State in the country and Africa. To achieve this, we must take strategic steps and make the needed decisions.”

On leveraging Edo’s huge Diaspora remittances to drive sustainable economic development and growth, Asue Ighodalo further noted, “Many of our children based in the Diaspora send money home, but the funds are often used for immediate needs such as feeding and schooling. We should encourage them to invest in new businesses. However, this requires creating an environment that instills confidence in the success of such ventures.

“If we collectively think and plan, there are ample opportunities to make Edo State a thriving and prosperous place. It all boils down to creating an atmosphere where businesses can flourish, employment opportunities are abundant, and people have confidence in investing in new ventures. We must ensure that the citizens have access to essential services like quality education and healthcare.”

He added, “My vision for Edo State is to make it the number one State in Nigeria and a leading subnational in Africa. This involves ensuring that people have sufficient funds in their pockets, creating job opportunities for those who seek employment, and establishing a robust educational and healthcare system to cater for our people. To achieve this, we need to cultivate an environment that attracts investments and instills trust in the minds of those willing to contribute to the State’s growth. I am committed to ensuring the well-being and prosperity of the people of Edo State.”