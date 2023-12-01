Edo 2024: Idahosa to unveil his preferred ‘homeboy’ for governor

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

CEREBRAL politician and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon Charles Idahosa is set to unveil his preferred ‘home boy’ aspirant to clinch the party’s ticket ahead of the 2024 governorship election.

This position is coming few days after the deputy governor of the state, Philip Shaibu declared his intention to contest the election where he described himself as the 100 percent home boy which has also become his slogan.

A close aide to Idahosa told Vanguard yesterday that he believes in a leader that would carry the state and its people in his heart and that his choice would affect the political calculations across the political parties preparing to contest in the election.

The aide said “Anticipation is mounting as Hon. Charles Idahosa JP, OFR, prepares to unveil the true ‘homeboy’ leader for the collective well-being of Edo. This forthcoming revelation, marked by deliberate language choices, signifies a meticulous selection process aimed at identifying an aspirant deeply connected to the region.

“The emphasis on ‘essential qualities’ highlights the significance of attributes crucial for the Edo populace. As suspense builds, the disclosure is expected to influence the political landscape, transcending individual aspirations to address the common good.

“Hon. Charles Idahosa, known as the Oracle of Edo politics and the creator of ‘togba’ during Gov. Godwin Obaseki’s tenure, advocates for a specific type of leader that Edo requires for the 2024 governorship referred to as ‘homeboy.’

“The use of the term ‘homeboy’ is deliberate, signaling a leader deeply connected to the region and its inhabitants. Hon. Charles Idahosa’s meticulous approach suggests a thorough selection process, searching for an aspirant who resonates authentically with the aspirations of the Edo community.” He said.