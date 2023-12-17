Edo 2024: Former minister declares interest, presents TRUST agenda to APC

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE immediate past Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba, has declared his untenyti contest for the governorship ticket of the where he declared that the thrust of his campaign is the Oneness of Edo kindred.

While addressing a crowd of loyalists, supporters, and party leaders at his campaign office in Benin, shortly after he addressed the State Executives of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Agba said, he would pursue his TRUST agenda which means Transforming the Rural and Urban Spaces Together.

He said his decision to contest is “borne from deep reflections and extensive consultations with my beloved family, distinguished leaders of our party, and a wide range of stakeholders across the state and country, reflects my dedication to our shared future.

He also said that having been raised in Edo North, educated in Edo Central, and united by marriage with Edo South, his life’s journey mirrored the multifaceted beauty and complexity of Edo State.

According to him: “This unique blend of experiences, coupled with my career in the public and organised private sectors, has allowed me to engage with a diverse array of communities and institutions, both locally and globally.

“Consequently, I have witnessed the struggles of families, the frustrations of small businesses, and the deprivations of our communities.

“The disconnect between sub-national governments and the central government has further aggravated the multidimensional poverty among our people.

“Our daily challenges are evident. Our schools, hospitals, and roads, which were once symbols of progress, cry out for urgent renewal. We must not only restore these infrastructure but also elevate them to a standard befitting of our state’s aspirations. This is the path of development I believe in, and I am championing.

“I therefore call on you to join me in making Edo a ‘Wadoghe’ Phenomenon {A marvel to behold} by Transforming our Rural and Urban Spaces Together (TRUST)”