Edo 2024: Ex-Rep member joins race, promises to prioritize food security, healthcare

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE number of aspirants in the Labour Party (LP) swelled yesterday as a former member of the House of Representatives, Hon Sergius Ogun joined the race for the Edo State governorship election.

Speaking at the state LP secretariat, Ogun said he decided to join the race through the LP because he believes in the common man and that he would make food security, healthcare among his priorities.

He represented Esan North East/South East in the 8th & 9th National Assembly.

According to him, “Most of you might be aware that I have been a member of this party for so long. We worked behind the scene and later attacked the issues of the campaign of February 2023 openly.

“I am pro-people; I believe in the people, and Labour Party stands for the ordinary people; the ordinary Nigerians, the commoners, the downtrodden of this country. So, we must use the Labour Party platform to liberate the common man in the street. Labour government in Osadebey Avenue will liberate the common man in this state. We are here to work on the ordinary people, and we are going to do that through the local government councils,” he added.

Ogun said under his government, the 18 local government councils in the state will be given full autonomy.

While promising standard health care for all when he becomes governor, Ogun said no government official under his watch will use public fund to travel to abroad for medical checkup.

He said: “We will not allow government officials to use public funds for medical trip abroad. We will make sure all our health facilities are put in good shape. We will make sure we have good health care system. Our primary healthcare centres in rural areas will be fixed to make sure they function well. We will make sure they have basic equipment.

“We will make sure our schools are in good shape. We will, by the grace of God, remunerate our teachers well for a good service delivery.”

On food security, the governorship aspirant said: “We will make sure farmers go to their farms without fear so that they can bring farm produce to the urban areas. This will help to bring down the cost of living. I am aware that farmers are losing their produce due to bad roads and the cost of transportation. They spend so much to clear the farms, and they still spend a lot in transporting their produce. I will ensure access roads to farms in our state. I did it as a Lawmaker, so being an executive governor, it is more easier.”