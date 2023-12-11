Edo 2024: Ex-NBA president denies being sponsored by Obaseki

By Ozioruva Aliu

A former President of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Mr. Olumide Akpata, has denied rumours that his governorship ambition was being sponsored by Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Akpata also said those alleging that he was a moneybag attempting to get the ticket of the Labour Party, LP, were displaying acts of immaturity.

He spoke to journalists in Benin City, yesterday, when he appeared as a special guest at the award day for the 2023 Press Week of the Edo State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ.

According to him, “That I am sponsored by Godwin Obaseki is an unfounded rumour and baseless. It was bandied around by two irresponsible online blogs, who I shall be going after with all the venom that I can muster because my approach to fake news is that you nip it in the bud and you deal with it before it festers.

“It has also been bandied around by some disgruntled politicians in both camps including my party and I said to them that that is a very weak argument or weak reasoning.

“My relationship with the governor has never been hidden. It is only politicians who don’t know how to agree to disagree that quickly conclude that when two contenders sit together, they must belong to the same camp.

In the old Bendel State, my father’s elder brother Senator Olu Akpata was in the UPN in 1979, his cousin Tayo Akpata was the chairman of NPN in the same state. They had lunch and dinner together.”