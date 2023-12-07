Edo 2024: Ex-Edo governor declares interest

Prof. Oserheimen Osunbor

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – FORMER governor of Edo State, Professor Oseriemen Osunbor has declared his intention to contest for the governorship election with a pledge to address failed road infrastructure among other poor developmental projects that have adversely affected the state .

Osunbor stated this when he spoke with journalists in Benîn City at the All Progressives Congress (APC) state secretariat shortly after making his intention known to the leadership of the Edo state chapter of the party.

He said that he has the capacity to lead Edo state to an enviable position if given the opportunity in 2024 to be governor of the state.

He added: “I have the experience and integrity, having been in the office as governor for a short time. I will deliver good governance if given the ticket and win the election.”

Osunbor solicited the support of the party leaders, promising he “will take the state to greater heights following my rich history as an astute politician.”

He was received by the state secretary, Mr. Lawrence Okah, the state Youth Leader, Mr. Tony “Kabaka” Adun and a host of others.