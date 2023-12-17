Edo 2024: Aspirant promises traditional institution’ freedom from excessive governors’ powers

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – A governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State and former Minister of State, Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba has said he was going to free traditional rulers from the excessive power of the state governor to dethrone or suspend them, if he was elected governor of the state.

Agba, who made the remarks yesterday at Ikpoba Okha local government area (LGA), during his continuation of consultation with party faithful and loyalists, said a situation where a governor could dethrone or suspend a monarch was not healthy for the traditional institution in the state.

He said “If elected governor, I will amend the law that gives such powers to the governor to dethrone or suspend traditional rulers”

He said that he would sponsor the amendment of the provisions of the Traditional Rulers and Chieftaincy Law of 1979 to effect the changes he wants.

The former Minister said that the present situation where a governor would be in confrontation with the revered traditional rulers was a dent on the valuable culture and tradition of the state.

Agba said as commissioner in the state during the administration of Senator Adams Oshiomhole, he was instrumental to the enactment of control measures of gully erosion in the area and roads construction.

He declared that he would not only build schools but also employ teachers, unlike the current situation of schools without teachers.

“I want to produce students locally who can compete internationally like in our days. I am a product of local schools. If the education I had took me to the international stage, why not now? I will revisit the state of roads, schools, and hospitals in the state when given the opportunity.

Agbo also visited Egor and Oredo local government areas to solicit for support from party members