Edo 2024: Agbomhere vows to eliminate poverty, unemployment

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

A governorship aspirant in the forthcoming governorship election in Edo State, Dr. Blessing Agbomhere has vowed to eliminate poverty and unemployment in the state if he is given the ticket of his party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, and emerges Governor.

Agbomhere made the vow in Fugar, Ward 1, Etsako Central Local Government Area where he declared his intention to run for governor at the ward level.

He said that his commitment to serve the people of the state is borne out of genuine love and hunger to move the state from its current state of hopelessness and deprivation to an enviable height in economic prosperity.

According to him “the pervasive poverty, unemployment and lack of industrialization in the state is the result of the corrupt, disorganized and purposeless leadership of the current administration of Godwin Obaseki.”

He accused the governor of planning to continue on the same trajectory of leadership failure by imposing an unpopular candidate on the people.

Dr. Agbomhere promised to put in use, his wealth of experience in academics, the media, strategic leadership and international connections to rescue, sweep and reset Edo State by eliminating poverty through job creation which he said can be achieved through foreign direct investment in the state.

He said, “I am not unaware that social and economic life in Edo State has been hopeless, chaotic and stale with a dire need for innovative and purpose driven leadership as the tragic state of affairs in the State has become worrisome considering the fallout of the uncoordinated and vision-less leadership provided by Governor Godwin Obaseki in the past seven and a half years, unrepentantly running an administration of ‘two thieves’ who are fighting over themselves over the sharing of their bounty while Edo people wallow in poverty and deprivation” he said.

Agbomhere called on the people to challenge any further attempt to betray them by foisting on them, leaders without capacity.