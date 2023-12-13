ECOWAS sanctions on Niger Rep not to cause hardship — Speaker

Tajudeen Abbas

“Nigerian parliament would play a key role in ensuring the disputes between Niger and ECOWAS are resolved”, said Speaker

By Gift ChapiOdekina

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, has said that the sanctions imposed on Niger Republic by the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, was not meant to put the citizens of that country into hardship.

He said coups by nature hinder development, noting that Nigeria and Niger Republic have witnessed several coups in the past, which affected both countries negatively.

READ ALSO: 4.8m people in Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger facing food insecurity – ECOWAS

The Speaker stated this in Abuja, yesterday, when he received a delegation of former ministers from Niger Republic led by the Second Vice President of the ECOWAS Parliament, Boucary Sani Chaibou.

The Speaker noted that the surge of coups in several African countries, including Niger Republic, necessitated the imposition of sanctions on Niger Republic by the leaders of ECOWAS.

According to the Speaker, if sanctions were not imposed on military juntas that got to power through coups, the trend would pose serious threats to the future of Africa.

He said the Nigerian parliament would play a key role in ensuring that the disputes between Niger and ECOWAS were resolved amicably, adding that Nigeria and Niger Republic have much in common culturally and religiously.

The Speaker informed the Nigerien delegation that he would meet President Bola Tinubu on the matter.

“I will meet with the president and inform him about the developments you raised,” the Speaker noted.

Vanguard