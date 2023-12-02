ECOWAS condemns violence in Guinea Bissau

By Victoria Ojeme

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has condemned the violence that erupted in Guinea Bissau in the early hours of Friday.

This is contained in a statement issued on Saturday by the ECOWAS Parliament in Abuja.

It stated that the community learnt with deep preoccupation, the violence that erupted in Guinea Bissau in the early hours of Friday.

ECOWAS strongly condemned the violence and all attempts to disrupt the constitutional order and rule of law in Guinea Bissau.

ECOWAS, further, called for the arrest and persecution of the perpetrators of the incident in accordance with the law.

Also, ECOWAS expressed its full solidarity with the people of that country and the constitutional authority of Guinea Bissau.