Ecovis OUC supports families with Christmas CSR initiative

By Babajide Komolafe

Ecovis OUC, a foremost accounting firm, has extended the joy of the festive season to residents of the Apapa Local Government with the donation of 300 bags of rice and cash through its annual Christmas Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR initiative.

Speaking at a brief ceremony to flag off the initiative, Mr Andrew Uviase, the Managing Partner of Ecovis OUC, said the CSR initiative was born out of commitment to positively impact lives in the company’s community.

He said, “Historically, this event started in 2015 when we shared rice to about 50 people. It has grown gradually to 300 persons. “This year, we are also giving a cash token of 5000 to each beneficiary. Our joy this year is that despite the economic challenges that we are facing as a country, we were able to sustain the programme.”

While appreciating members of staff for their tireless efforts, Uviase encouraged them to hope for a better future for themselves and the company, predicting that 2024 will be better than 2023 in all ramifications.

“We are also happy that our forecast of the economy is that next year will be better. The present administration has taken very bold steps to unchain the economy from the shackles of developmental impediments. I can assure all today that it can only get better.”

Also speaking at the event, Chairman, Apapa LGA, Hon. Idowu Sebanjo, commended Ecovis OUC for its commitment to sustaining the CSR initiative, adding that this is a significant boost for the welfare of the people.

Represented by Hon. Wilshere Tosan, the Hon. Supervisor of Information, Intergovernmental Relations and Budget, Sebanjo said, “I commend Ecovis OUC for their meaningful and impactful CSR efforts to the well-being of our community members. Some businesses wait for the government only to provide for the well-being of their community. We are proud of you, as this move contributes greatly to the spirit of communal support during festive seasons.