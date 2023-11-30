Economy: Socialist movement expresses concern over increasing impoverishment

….says Nigerians need alternative political party

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – A socialist movement under the auspices of Campaign for Socialist Transformation of Nigeria, CAST-Nigeria, Friday expressed concern over increasing impoverishment amongst Nigerians.

Speaking on the sidelines of a two-day conference tagged ‘Socialist Transformation of Nigeria Conference (STON-C)’ with the theme ‘Building Resistance to Renewed Hardship and Building the Movement for Socialist Transformation’ held in Abuja, a Member of CAST-Nigeria Secretariat Collective, Prof Omotoye Olorode, said Nigerians should resist policies that would compound their suffering.

Olorode recalled how he and other young people were deeply interested in Nigeria’s future, and gave everything to ensure the country moved forward based on the inspiration derived from the founders of the country who sacrificially and patriotically fought for independence.

He said: “We know that this is not the kind of country they fought for, a country where young people will abandon their country, and families and go and live in somebody else’s country, countries that are oppressing our country. These young people were trained by us as doctors, engineers, and others.

“The socialist transformation is our vision of a new society, which is a new Nigeria. We are a great inheritor of struggle led by those who fought for the independence of Nigeria.

“What we are saying is Nigerians need to take ownership and be in control of the resources of their country, create a society working people are equal, where both rural and urban centres enjoy the same infrastructures, and a country owned by the people, not by a few people who organise a election once in a while without a change.

Meanwhile, on the 2024 budget, he said nothing changed as it has been since 1984, and he said the change expected will not come since those in power are controlled by external forces.

He also said privatization has never impacted anybody in the country, and said Government cannot show Nigerians the impact of privatization so far made.

According to him, Nigerians are to realise they own the country, and that CAST-Nigeria is seriously interacting with Nigerians to realise themselves and be in charge of their country instead in the hands of the few, and added that it might take long time.

He’s also said election or no election they will mobilize Nigerians to resist bad Government policies such as arbitrary hike in school fees, and the socialist transformation movement is going to support Nigerians in that regard.

“We want the people to have an alternative political party but we are not an electoral organisation because there is a problem with electoralism, which gives the people false hope that change is near but is not.

“In our struggle leaders will arise on the basis of of our struggle, not this traders thing that rich people just come together and said let us have a party, and when it breakdown they go and form another party or a big man will leave one party for another and become a presidential candidate.

Meanwhile, speaking on the essence of the two-day conference which is third in the series, a Member of CAST-Nigeria Secretariat Collective, Jaye Gaskia, explained the essence of the conference, which is on the heels of the 2023 general elections, a new government, new policies coming up, understand those policies, engage those policies, and organize resistance to anti-people components of those policies.

“There is no amount of reforms that is going to transform the conditions of the Nigerian people if it continue to be based on the neoliberal concepts and agenda, market forces and free market, engine of growth must be on the private sector to the extent that resources of the public sector are now diverted to aid the private sector in order to become the engine of growth, and as long as those things continue we are not going to be able to get out of the problem we are in that is why we are a socialist movement for transformation, our aspiration for socialist transformation of Nigeria, where working people and ordinary Nigerians take political control to control the economy.”

Meanwhile,he pointed out that the desire of the 2024 budget is based on private sector Investment on the perimeter of Public Private Partnership, PPP, but the bill has been footed by the public sector, which had never been beneficial to Nigerians, hence the conference to prepare themselves and Nigerians.

He also expressed worry over granting universities autonomy because it is not going to favour Nigerians as businessmen will run education at the detriment of Nigerians, “the primary purpose of education will be defeated”, he said.

Also said the same will happen in the health sector, which will be run by the private sector, and poor Nigerians will find it hard to access public health if the government removes its hands, “so this conference is important for us to organize that resistance”, he stated.