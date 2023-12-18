Economy: Sanwo-Olu charges Lagos residents to be optimistic

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has charged residents to be optimistic and committed to the growth and development of the state in the coming year 2024, despite the current economic challenge.

Sanwo-Olu, gave the charge on Sunday, during the State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, maiden edition of the Christmas Carol of five lessons to celebrate the essence of the birth of Jesus Christ.

Others in attendance were: the wife of the governor, Mrs (Dr) Claudiana Ibijoke, the deputy governor’s wife, Mrs Oluremi Hamzat, the Secretary to the State Government, Barr Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, chairman of Lagos APC, Cornelius Ojelabi, National youth leader of the party, Dayo Israel, chieftains and members of the party in the state, monarchs, chiefs, top government functionaries, members of the Lagos State House of Assembly, members of the State Executive Council, religious, ethnic leaders, among others.

The event, themed “Endless Thanksgiving,” was held at the party’s secretariat on Acme, Ikeja, Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Tayo Ayinde, said, “This is the maiden edition of the Christmas carol organized by the party. The first of its kind.

“Mr. Chairman, this legacy you have set for yourself will outlive you. We cannot forget that under your watch you have produced the first President from Lagos State.

“It is an honor to join the chairman, executive, and members of the party at this year’s Christmas carol. We have every reason to be thankful for what God has used our party to achieve at the center, state, and local government.

“As we come together in unity and love surrounded by the festive season, let us remind ourselves and surround ourselves with the theme of endless thanksgiving.

“It could not have been by human power but by the grace of God. The journey of the APC is by resilience and we should also remember the value that binds us.

“As a fellowship in the spirit of the season, let us remember our father and leader, the president of the country, Bola Tinubu.

“Let us continue to pray to God to continue to guide him on the path of progress and prosperity for the country. As we look back to the challenges of the past, let us be grateful for the lesson learned and our thanksgiving should not be confined to the past.

“Let us approach the coming year with optimism and commitment to growth.

“As we express our endless thanksgiving let us continue to work for the growth of our state and the nation.

“We are in the season of thanksgiving and praise worshiping. I would like you to join me in praising the most High God.”

Earlier, Ojelabi charged members to be resolute and remain hopeful in the Lord and the ruling APC as the coming year 2024 assures of abundant goodness of the Lord.