Economy palava: Lagos street beggars turn to hawking, as almsgiving drops 

Lagos State is one of the places where street begging has flourished over time. In fact, the city has become so fertile that almost all pedestrian walkways, up and under the bridges within the metropolis have been overtaken by beggars who sit in long rows, even as early as 7am.

Although the sight of some of them appear repulsive, good-spirited people still manage to stop by and give alms.

The giving heart of many Nigerians brought an increase in alms begging to the point it became a trade for both the physically challenged and even some lazy people faking to be challenged.

Even a few times the state government felt embarrassed by the menace and took some critical actions, public sympathy took over, and it appeared as if the government was insensitive to the feelings of the less privileged.

However, the state of the economy, which has reduced the purchasing power of many Nigerians, has dropped the rate people give alms, and that has left most beggars in a state of hunger.

But, now, in search of alternative means of survival, Economy & Lifestyle has discovered that the smart ones amongst these beggars have activated street trading, hawking mostly wares that are everyday need of the people.

Some of them who spoke to Economy & Lifestyle confessed that they used part of their savings from the alms received when the going was good, to open such petty trades.

A once-upon-a-time beggar, Ahmed Babangida, said he started hawking polythene bags, sweets, bitter kola amongst others in Yaba to survive the harsh economy.

Being physically challenged, he attached a small kiosk to his wheelchair which made it easier for him to move about selling his goods.

Narrating his story, he said: “I have been begging for alms for years now in Lagos. I am 37 years old.

“It has been difficult for the past years to make up to N2,000 a day.

“I also discovered that even many people who are not physically challenged have joined us, making people less interested to help, I felt it is time to do something else.

“There was a day I sat under the sun in Yaba for almost a day and all I got was N300.

“It was then I decided to embrace a trade.

“I had to do a small kiosk to my wheelchair which I used to move about hawking my goods.

“I make a lot, especially from selling polythene bags. You know Tejuosho market is very big and I have lots of patronage.

“There are many physically challenged beggars who are also doing small scale business like me out there too.”

Another beggar, Ms Sadiatu Mohamed, who begs alongside her two kids lamented that even the sight of her malnourished children hardly attract sympathy like before when many people used to give her alms to enable her feed the children.

According to her, “Before, I sit here while my kids beg and come back with a lot gifts.

“But now, they hardly look at our faces. No matter how my kids follow them they won’t give a dime.

“Some even shout and chase them away. But, now, I am thinking of going into hawking food or fruits to survive” she added.

But, why are people no longer giving alms? Mrs. Adewunmi Olagboye, a business woman, said: “Giving alms is one thing Nigerians love doing even when there is nothing on them.

“But the poor state of the economy has made many hold tight to the little they have.

“No one is willing to help these days. When you look at the suffering you pass through to get the money and the pile of expenses you have in front of you, you will not want to part with even N100 which is the least valuable currency we have right now in the country.”

Mr. Abiodun Adesanya, a Cleric, said: “People no longer give money for alms. This is because of the evil deeds most of these beggars use the money given for.

“Some people claimed that some of the money given are used for ritual purposes which makes the givers poorer than they were.

“However, some people don’t have so they can’t give. This is because of what the country has become today.

“There is no salary increase and the prices of things are rising daily. So they are managing what they have.

“That is why you see that some of these beggars are now selling little things to survive.

“They have felt the hardship in the economy and know people don’t have to give. So they are looking for other means of survival which selling is part of it.

“I better give money to the widows and orphans than giving money to someone that can work.”

