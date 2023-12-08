Economic recovery: Senate calls for holistic approach

senate

The Leader of the Senate, Sen. Opeyemi Bamidele, has called for a holistic approach to ensure speedy recovery of Nigeria’s economy and sustainable development.

Opeyemi made the call at the Pre-Canada Conference on the theme “Reviving Nigeria’s Economy for Sustainable Development; The Role of Critical Stakeholders” in Abuja.

The senate leader was represented by Shadé Adepeju-Joseph, Senior Legislative Aide and the Director of the Directorate of Diaspora and International Affairs to the Leader of the Senate.

The Conference was organised by the International Society of Diplomats (ISD), in collaboration with Directorate of Diaspora and International Affairs, Office of the Senate Leader.

“It is a matter of urgency as we gather to address issues of paramount importance, towards the revival of Nigeria’s economy for sustainable development.

“Our nation endowed with abundant resources and a resilient spirit stands at critical junction in its history. The challenges facing Nigeria’s economy are still being discovered.

“We have gathered issues ranging from fluctuation of oil prices, to inadequate infrastructure, unemployment, lack of access to quality education and healthcare.

“However, it is in the face of adversity that the true strength of a nation lies, we acknowledge these challenges and collectively chart cause towards sustainable development,” the leader said.

Speaking, Sen. Anthony Yaro, Vice-Chairman, Senate Committee on Diaspora and NGOs Affairs, urged Legislators to play statutory roles to achieve the desired goals.

Yaro who presented a lecture on “Legislative Intervention for Economic Recovery” said legislators were saddled with the statutory responsibility to deliver democratic gains to the people.

“We are being paid salaries for that, so it is our job. It continues and more than just intervening. Legislators are meant for policy making and no economy runs without policies.

“So, that is the importance of this arm of government. In this country policies have been made but political will to implement such has been a matter of concern.

“We are fortunate to have President Bola Tinubu as our president because he has the political will to implement, so we are good to go, we assure you that this economy will be revived,” Yaro said.

Also Mallam Isa Yuguda, a former governor of Bauchi, former Minister of State for Transport and former Minister of Aviation, commended Tinubu’s governance approach to have marked deviation from past administration.

According to him, though Nigeria faced difficult times given what is inherited, such can be challenging for the president and the team that are to resolve the problem.

“The problems are so monumental, but I think we have a God-chosen president, I believe he is in a better position to address the challenges.

“Given his antecedents and pedigree, we can see what came-out of Lagos when he was Governor and from the team he has assembled, you can be encouraged,” he said.

The Brazilian Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Joao Soares, on his part described Africa and Nigeria as places with potential for future economic development.

“There is thus a huge gravitational force that pulls us to the North like my state, Europe, US, China, but Nigeria like in Brazil, we think there are many opportunities.

“If we just find the right tools and right opportunities to develop and strengthen our relationships specifically, with African countries and Nigeria,” he said.

In his remarks, Dr Tunji Asaolu, Deputy Secretary-General, African Affairs of ISD, said the event had become important to foster diolgue on global best practices and to revive Nigeria economy.

“Nigeria is not only the economic powerhouse of Africa but also a key player in the global arena. The potential for growth and development within our borders is immense.

“It is essential we harness the power of collaboration and strategic partnerships to drive economic prosperity hence, necessitating why we are all here today,” Asaolu said.

He revealed plans by ISD to host its global investment and diplomacy summit in April 2024 in Canada, as a means to engage diplomats, government officials, business leaders and innovators to fully realise the set targets.

The highpoint of the event was presentation on the role of critical stakeholder by Dr Emeka Okengwu and Intervention on ISD Global summit by Prof. Eder Ekpeyong,

Others include, stimulating Africa’s growth; maximising free-enterprise, economic opportunities in Nigeria by Dr Henry Emejuo and up scaling Nigeria’s economy through partnership, investment and industrial development by Aisha Arimi.