Economic hardship: People can’t pay their school fees – Adebiyi

By Rita Okoye

As part of efforts to take her philanthropic gestures to another level, Lara Adebiyi, a renowned businesswoman, has officially launched her not-for-profit foundation.

Lara, who is also the wife of the LaraLek Ultimate Constructions boss, Olalekan Adebiyi, revealed that the foundation was borne out of the desire to help the less privileged, especially students who are faced with the challenge of paying their fees.

The official launch of the foundation was held at the conference hall, Addas mall, Agidingbi area of Lagos state, and had in attendance important stakeholders from the public and private sectors.

In her opening address, the founder revealed that she has had to be involved in similar projects for some years now. She noted that God has used her tremendously to help people around her, hence the need to make it an official setting. She added that there are opportunities for collaborations with the foundation, both locally and internationally.

“The intention is to kick off as soon as the year begins. Transparency will be key and further details will be communicated to the stakeholders involved. Asides education, the foundation will cater for the health needs of the less privileged,” she said.

According to her, the foundation is all out to support people not only in their education, but also in their health needs and ensure that good education and healthcare go round.

She said: “People are challenged. They can’t pay their school fees, but at the same time, if somebody is not feeling fine, there’s no way the person can go to school or anything. So, that’s why we added health to it. So yeah, we are out to support people in health and education. By God’s grace, we’ve been doing it over the years, but now, we are taking it higher for more reach and also for more people to benefit.

“For now, we are just launching. It’s been done privately before, but we want to take it to a larger scale now. That’s why we are formalizing it. So, it is properly registered now; it has an office and everything like that. We want to partner locally or internationally, and it will be possible at least when everything has been formalized.”

In her goodwill message, the proprietress of Dansol high school, Mrs. Adunola Akinyemiju, described Lara Adebiyi as someone who is humble. She also expressed her belief that the foundation will positively influence a large number of students and achieve all its goals and objectives with the help of God.

Also, in her speech, a member of the advisory board, Mrs. Maureen Emeka, said: “History is being made. The foundation is a response to a call. This has been ongoing before now, and she’s just trying to give it a structure. She’s a transparent person, she’s very open, and I’m sure this will be replicated in what she’s doing. She’s someone who is very passionate about education and I’m sure she’ll leave no stones unturned to achieve her aim.”

While giving his closing remarks, chairman of the board and husband of the founder, Mr. Olalekan Adebiyi, reassured of his support to the visions of the foundation.