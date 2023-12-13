Economic growth: Unlock $144trn potential in blue economy with data – Experts urge govts

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Federal and State Governments have been charged to look inward by unlocking the natural resources potential in the nation’s Blue Economy, worth over $144 trillion to boost economic recovery and growth.

Experts gave the charge on Wednesday, at the 38th General Annual General Meeting and Investiture of the 15th Chairman of the Nigerian Institution of Surveyors, Lagos State Branch with the theme, “Unlocking the potential of Lagos State Blue Economy through Surveying Innovation,” held in Ikeja, Lagos.

The Guest Speaker on the ocassion, Mr. Bankole Falaye, stressed that the country could optimize its potential in blue economy through hydrography, data analysis.

Falaye, maintained that surveying innovations can be used to enhance and boost the Lagos economy.

According to him, “Since the Blue Economy means leveraging on the resources of the ocean sustainably and responsibly to grow the economy, surveying becomes very fundamental.

“This is because whatever you want to do around the blue economy you need data. So, surveying underpins how the data’s are derived.

“Then you talk about hydrography , remote sensing, data analysis, and without data it will be difficult to harness potential in the Blue economy.

“You cannot really see land marks in the ocean, you need to see positions, you need to understand where you are you need to understand the behaviour of the ocean, all these the Surveyors are responsible for.

“Transportation is a key sector of the blue economy most of the goods in the world are transported by the marines. Apart from that we have fisheries, we have a country like Norway. If you look at what Norway is making from Salmon alone.

“We have fisheries, we have tourism, some countries don’t have natural resources all they leverage on is tourism.

“Compare countries like Seychelles to tourism in Nigeria, it is negative, because many Nigerians go out only few people come to Nigeria.

“Tourism can be improved and you have aquaculture which can be developed, the gold deposit alone on the seabed of the ocean is estimated to be about $140 trillio. The largest oil deposits too are offshore.

“The resources are there.The human resources living on the earth surface is just 30 per cent, while others are in the water bodies occupying 70 per cent.”

He therefore, urged the state government in particular to come up with legislation to regulate the activities of fishing trawlers, saying, “many of the trawlers in the nation’s ocean are doing so illegally.”

Also speaking, the chairman of the Nigerian Institution of Surveyors, Lagos State Branch, Surveyor Olukolade Kasim, said the move by the Federal Government to harness the economic potential in the country’s Blue Economy was a right step in the right direction, saying “Lagos State which is 25 per cent surrounded by water will derive great benefits if tapped into.

“Lagos is a marine area and we Surveyors believe we can actually unlock the potential in the Blue economic sphere.

“That is why we are addressing it and we are going to look at the issues and at the end of the day we want to showcase to government areas we can contribute our quota as professionals in that sector.”