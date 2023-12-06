Echoes of Excellence: Adebayo Olalekan, Nigeria’s double bass maestro

A harmonious blend of Western orchestral excellence and the rich diversity of African musical heritage finds its resonant voice in the hands of the prodigiously talented Nigerian double bassist, Adebayo Olalekan.

With a fervor for seamlessly merging these diverse traditions, Olalekan has been on a mission to showcase the fusion of Western and African musical flavors through the resounding depth of his double bass.

In a momentous evening that enraptured music aficionados at St Stephen’s Cathedral Church, Walbrook, London, in 2018, Olalekan, alongside the renowned composer Tunde Jegede and the NOk Orchestra, treated audiences to an enchanting performance. This unforgettable event witnessed a mesmerizing amalgamation of African compositions like the African Mandè suites, invocation, let the elements sing and dance, and Jairaby.

The rendition of African classics such as “Joromi,” “Taxi Driver,” and “Omo Pupa” showcased Olalekan’s virtuosity on the double bass, leaving the audience spellbound.

His collaboration continued to resonate at the St Lawrence Jewry Chamber Music Festival in 2018 and at Emmanuel’s Church, Finsbury Park, London, in 2020, reaffirming his commitment to bridging musical cultures.

The BBC Radio London appearance in September 2018 alongside Tunde Jegede and select members of the NOk Orchestra served as a pivotal platform to promote African classical music, captivating listeners with their renditions.

Olalekan’s repertoire extended to a captivating performance at the Musical Society of Nigeria Festival in September 2018 under the baton of Maestro Walter-Michael Vollhardt, showcasing his expertise on pieces by Fela Anikulapo, Fela Sowande, and Gabriel Black Keys.

Notably, in April 2023, in collaboration with the BBC World Service and pianist Rebecca Omordia, Olalekan’s involvement in the African Concert Series at the Forty Hall Estate, London, highlighted the vast diversity of African art music.

His performance alongside the Dulcis Ensemble featuring popular African folk songs exhibited the bridge between Western classical music and traditional African melodies.

Olalekan’s journey transcends genres, as evidenced by his foray into the realms of electronic and experimental music. Collaborating with the renowned electronic/orchestral composer Gabriel Prokofiev at the Oscillation Music Label Launch Festival in London in 2022 showcased his adaptability and versatility across musical landscapes.

Moreover, his collaboration with the Chineke! Orchestra, renowned for its ethnically diverse musicians, was another feather in his cap. His participation in the Dulwich College residency in April 2022, performing masterpieces like Stewart Goodyear’s “Callaloo” and Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s “Othello Suites” with Professor Leon Bosch, solidified his place as a versatile and accomplished double bassist.

Adebayo Olalekan’s tireless efforts in unraveling the cultural richness through music, merging Western and African traditions, have positioned him as a remarkable ambassador of cultural amalgamation, leaving an indelible mark on the global music stage.

His commitment to uniting diverse musical traditions continues to inspire and captivate audiences worldwide.