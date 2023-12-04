Dwindling revenue: FG tasks MDAs on cost cutting measures

President Tinubu

…Wants Efficiency unit replicated in all MDAs

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

THE Federal government has expressed concern over the country’s dwindling revenue and tasked Ministries, Departments and tasked Agencies, MDAs, of Federal and State governments on cost cutting measures in order to reduce the cost of governance in the country.

The Head of Efficiency Unit, Federal Ministry of Finance, Abuja, Mrs Adebusola Ajiboye spoke yesterday in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital during a sensitisation training exercise on activities of the unit organized by the Ministry for MDAs in the South South zone.

Ajiboye who highlighted some initiatives of the Efficiency unit to include continuous awareness/sensitisation , Price checker initiative, less Paper initiatives, stressed that the aim of the workshop was to equip the participants with the tools they need towards effective use of public funds.

She appealed that the Efficiency Unit should be replicated in all the MDAs in the country because of the critical role the Unit plays in prudent management of public resources.

Her words: “This sensitisation workshop provides us with an opportunity to explore the various initiatives, policies, and strategies employed by the Efficiency Unit to ensure the optimal utilization of resources at every level of government.

” It also serves as a platform for engaging in meaningful dialogue, sharing experiences, and fostering collaborations across different sectors. We aim to equip all participants with knowledge and tools contribute towards efficient and effective use of public resources.

“The Efficiency Unit plays a critical role in enhancing the prudent and transparent management of public resources in Nigeria.



By promoting efficiency, reducing wastages, and improving value for money in government spending, the unit contributes significantly towards achieving the nation’s development goals.

“We therefore advocate that the Efficiency Unit should be replicated in all MDAs at the Federal level and at the States level. MDAs that do not have Efficiency Unit should write us and then we will go there to train them”.

Also speaking, Mr Oche Omafu of the Efficiency Units noted that for them to succeed all hands must be on deck, stressing, “we need the support of the President, the National Assembly and the Judiciary.

According to him, “borrowing money to pay is an indication of ineffective management and poor cost cutting measures among the Ministries Departments and Agencies of government”.

Similarly while presenting a paper tagged “The need for cost cutting measures” Mrs. Ngozi Ani also from the Unit advised the MDAs to adopt strategies to reduce wastages in their style of spending because of the country’s dwindling revenue.

“We need to reduce the cost of Governance because we lack funds to attend to capital projects. We must not spend money on things that are unnecessary like printing Almanacs, Worshop training Bags. If we have infrastructure functioning everyone will be comfortable” Mrs Ani asserted.