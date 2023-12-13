DSS arraigns six for fraud, impersonation, forgery in Ekiti

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

The State Security Service, SSS, on Wednesday arraigned six persons before Mr Adebowale Adeosun of the Ado-Ekiti Magistrate Court, over alleged possession of fraudulent document, forgery, using false documents and counterfeit seals and impersonation.

The six defendants were Olarewaju Adesoye, Mayowa Nelson Ajisafe, Matthew Ilesanmi Olarenwaju, Olorunfemi Osho, Joseph Sunday Balogun and Ajayi Temidayo.

The prosecutor and legal officer of SSS, Olaolu Olayinka told the court yesterday that the defendants sometimes between October and November at Ado-Ekiti, did conspire together to commit offence to wit obtaining money by false pretence.

The prosecutor added that on the same time and place, they did with intention to defraud and obtain the sum of N1,795,000, from Olumide Damilola, Ayeni Rachael Fummilayo, Fakunle Olasunkanmi Olatunbosun, Ogidi Kayode Emmanuel and others.

“They did possess fake tax clearance certificates of the Ekiti State Internal Revenue Service.

“They did forged the signature of one Olaniran Olatona, Executive Chairman of Ekiti State Internal Revenue Service.

“They did fraudulently used a counterfeit seal of Ekiti State Internal Revenue Service.

“That they did falsely represent themselves as Staff of Ekiti State Internal Revenue Service with intent to defraud.”

Olayinka, said the original case file has been transmitted to the Ministry of Justice, to take over the case and pending the issuance of the legal advice from the DPP, Ekiti State.

According to the prosecuting counsel, the offence committed is punishable under Section 421, 329,335,357,372,391 of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State 2021.

All the 6 defendants pleaded not guilty to the six counts charged against them.

Counsel to the defendants, Barr. T. E. Omotoso, prayed the court to grant the defendants bail, saying they are men of integrity, adding that they would provide credible surety.

The Magistrate granted bail of N500,000 each, one surety with two defendants, (3 sureties for the six defendants).

The case was adjourned till January 26th, Friday, 2024.

