Drum Online Media, NUJ to host 2024 pan-Afrika drum festival in Canada

By Dickson Omobola



The National Headquarters of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, will collaborate with The Drum Online Media Incorporation, the organizers of the annual Pan-Afrika Drum Festival In Canada, to organize the 2024 edition of Pan-Afrika Drum Festival.



The festival will hold on June 27-28, 2024, in Mississauga and Toronto, Canada.



In a statement by the Convener of the global and prestigious cultural festival, Prince Segun Akanni stated that the Grand Finale of the festival holds on Friday June 28 2024 at Wesley Hall, Milvan Dr, Toronto. This will be held in commemoration of the Canadian Multicultural Day which holds every June 27th of the year.



Akanni said: “Some months ago, a letter of partnership was sent to the NUJ President, Dr Chris Isiguzo, to partner with the foremost and respected organization, to organize the African Media Nite Out, as part of the activities to celebrate the next edition of the Pan-Afrika Drum Festival.



“Dr Isiguzo disclosed that the union will collaborate with Prince Segun Akanni, The Publisher Of The Drum Online Media Incorporation and the convener, of Pan-Afrika Drum Festival, to organize the inaugural edition of Africa Media Nite Out scheduled to take place on Thursday, June 27th, 2024, at the Fuzion Banquet Hall, Mississauga, Canada.”



In his remarks, the NUJ President said: “We have carefully reviewed your proposal and we are excited about the opportunity to partner with your organization on this remarkable cultural festival.

“NUJ recognizes the significance of cultural festivals in fostering unity, inclusivity and celebrating the rich and diverse heritage of Africa.



“Your initiative to integrate various African Drum festivals into a unified Pan-Afrika Drum Festival aligns with our core values of unity and promoting African cultural heritage, with the theme, ‘Exploring The Dynamism of African Drums and Canadian Multiculturalism for Global Unity, Inclusivity and Development,’ speaks to the heart of multiculturalism and diversity, which are themes we deeply appreciate and advocate.



“We are honoured to contribute to the success of this festival and The Africa Media Nite Out. We understand the importance of recognising and celebrating Canadian and African journalists who have made remarkable contributions to the field of journalism and the betterment of society.



“The collaboration between the NUJ and your organisation in the selection and honour of media personalities is an opportunity we eagerly embrace.



“Furthermore, we are committed to supporting the overall organisation of the 2024 Drum Festival in Canada.



“We believe that our vibrant media landscape in Nigeria can play a pivotal role in promoting the festival, including the symposium, Pan Afrika Drum Festival, art exhibition, drum competitions, beauty pageant show and cultural performances are commendable and reflect the rich tapestry of African culture.



“We are eager to contribute in making these events a resounding success. We hope that this partnership will not only enhance the festival’s success but also provide valuable experience for African journalists, creating a bridge between our vibrant media community and the harmonious Canadian multi-ethnic society.”