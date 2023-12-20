Drone Attack: Miyetti Allah seeks compensation for all victims in Nigeria

Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has urged the Federal Government to come out with a clear-cut compensation package for all victims of drone attacks across the country.

The National President of MACBAN, Baba Othman-Ngelzarma, made the call in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Othman-Ngelzarma appealed to the military to take precautions in discharging its constitutional duties of protecting and ensuring the unity of the country.

He particularly called on the Federal Government to ensure that justice is done for some pastoralists, allegedly killed in Rukubi, Doma Chiefdom, Nasarawa State, on January 27, 2023.

According to him, the victims were allegedly killed as a result of a drone attack by the Nigerian Air Force.

“The victims were offloading their livestock, which was retrieved from the Benue livestock guard after paying a fine of N29 million.

“To justify the victim’s innocence, it was on record that they were publicly buried in the presence of the officials of the Nasarawa State, royal fathers and thousands of sympathizes.

“Those killed were bona fide, peace-loving Nigerians, deserving justice like every other citizen.“

He lamented that similar drone strikes in Tudun Biri is getting all the attention of not only the Federal Government, but also the military, accepting responsibility and pledging compensation for the victims.

“The leadership of the Northern Governors forum and that of the federal legislative arm of Government have, in addition to visiting the site, pledged all sorts of assistance.

“We, therefore, call on the Federal Government to extend the same gesture to the victims of Rukubi Drone Attack and similar incidences that took place in other States.“

“We believe now is the time for the Federal Government to come out with a clear-cut compensation package for victims of such incidents across the nation.“ (NAN)