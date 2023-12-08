Dream Rite set to announce recipients of its 2023 scholarship award

By Precious Chukwudi

A Non-Profit Organization (NPO), Dream Rite is set to announce the recipients of the Dreamers College Fund Scholarship Award 2023.

According to a statement released to newsmen by the foundation, the process for the Dreamers College Fund scholarship which commenced in June 2023, attracted 1870 registered users and received 420 completed applications from across Nigeria.

“After a rigorous selection process, Dream Rite is delighted to announce the deserving recipients of this year’s Dreamers College Fund Scholarship Award.

“The official announcement will be made public via live stream on Facebook and YouTube platforms on Saturday, December 9, 2023, at 3:00 pm West African Time, presented by the Executive Director, Olu Efunwoye.

“Each deserving scholar will receive a grant of 1 Million Naira to support their college education, providing hope for the future of these deserving young scholars in Nigeria and across Africa…

“The organization recognizes education as the cornerstone for a promising future, particularly for children, the true pride of any society is dedicated to providing access to education to the underprivileged and has championed various educational initiatives and economic opportunities for young people in Africa.

“The Dreamers College Fund scholarship program, launched in 2021 and is in its third consecutive year. This program is integral to the organization’s commitment to promoting quality education across the African continent. The program not only provides financial support but also incorporates mentorship programs to equip future generations for the challenges of the real world.”