Don’t take side in Rivers, Ondo politics, APC chieftain warns Tinubu

Omeiza Ajayi

Former Acting National Publicity Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Hon. Yekini Nabena, has advised President Bola Tinubu against dabbling into the political crisis between the former Governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike and his successor, Siminalayi Fubara.

Nabena equally cautioned the President, that as the father of the nation, he must shun the not play politics in Ondo politics.

In a statement issued Wednesday in Abuja, the APC chieftain said the President and the ruling APC must respect the constitution of Nigeria in respect to Ondo and Rivers State.

According to Nabena, President Bola Tinubu must not play politics with the two states. He must show that he is a democrat and not a dictator, he counselled.

The Bayelsa-born APC chieftain said; “President Tinubu who believes in the political or social equality of all people and practises the principle of equality of rights must not play politics with Rivers and Ondo states.

“The constitution of our nation must be recognized and respected at this time in Rivers and Ondo states.

“The All Progressives Congress APC should also look into the party’s constitution carefully, bearing in mind that the National Working Committee of our party does not have powers to dissolve an elected chairman and his executive in Rivers.

“We are democrats and not dictators in APC, so we should be mindful of our actions. The implications of this action in Rivers state might be dangerous for our party in the near future if the right thing is not done quickly now, if not, what happened before in 2019 will happen again with litigations here and there,” Nabena warned.