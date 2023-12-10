Don’t stain your hands with blood Catholic Bishop, Peter Obi tell leaders

By Chinonso Alozie

The Catholic Bishop of Orlu Diocese, His Grace Most Reverend Augustine Ukwuoma, on Sunday called on the leaders in the society not to stain their hands with blood.

The Bishop stated this at Umuorji, Mgbidi in Oru East council area of Imo state, while dedicating newly built St. Mary’s Catholic Parish, through the financial assistance of Mr. Ezenwa Collins Ilo.

He said they should rather support human development in the communities and christianity just like Ezenwa Ilo did by assisting in the building of a new church for the Umuorji community in Oru East LGA.

For the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi, said the time has come for Nigeria leaders to use their wealth to address the issues of poverty in the society.

While the Catholic Prelate said: “We are here to dedicate and sanctify this beautiful edifice built by this community as a House of God. The House of God is not for a mundane gathering but a place of worship and you must be sanctified as your body is the temple of the living God.

“Reminding the faithful of the desire of King David to build a temple for God where the act of covenant would be. But God had told King David through Prophet Nathan that it is his son that will build a temple for him because the hands of David had been stained with blood through his wars against the enemies of Isreal.

“But the Almighty God has accepted this temple raised in his name by this community and you must continue to keep your hands clean from being stained by blood. This Church is sanctified because it the dwelling place of God and must not be for mundane gathering.”

Also speaking, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi shortly said: “A church is built by a community and we are all here today by the grace of God. I commend those who God has used as an instrument to build the church because it is for the community.

“I want to advice and encourage Hon Ezenwa Collins Ilo as my younger brother to continue what he is doing for the community and for Nigeria, We as a people should be faithful to God and assist our communities and Nigeria to achieve better things.”