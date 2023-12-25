Don’t lose hope in Nigeria, Ogun Assembly Minority Leader urges Nigerians

…gives out N5m financial support

By James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA – Nigerians have been advised not to give up on the country due to the prevailing economic hardship biting hard on the people.

The Minority Leader of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Hon. Lukman Adeleye gave this advice while giving out financial support to members of his Constituency, as part of efforts to cushion the effects of the economic hardship in commemoration of the yuletide.

Adeleye, who is representing Odogbolu State constituency at the State Assembly, gave out cash support to the tune of N5 million to members of his constituent, cutting across groups and political divide.

The Peoples’ Democratic Party, PDP minority leader, said he can not pretend that all is well while people are finding it so hard to make ends meet, promising that he would continue to look into more genuine ways of improving the welfare of his people.

He said the financial support was part of his efforts at reducing poverty and improving the well-being of his people.

According to him, “the times are hard and our people are finding it so difficult to eat three square meal these days. In fact, people have resorted to taking concoctions against Orthodox drugs due to the increase in prices.”

“This is a time we must come together to profer solutions to our various challenges and try to improve the lots of our people,” he said.

Hon Adeleye urged all to be their brothers’ keepers as we celebrate Christmas, stressing that the gift of Christ to the world was all about love. “

He enjoined the people to remember the less privileged in the society while calling on the state government to look into more better ways of improving production and supporting small and medium scale businesses.