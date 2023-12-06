Don’t label Nigerian students criminals, NANS tells EFCC boss

EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede

By Adesina Wahab

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has described as very unfortunate a recent statement credited to the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr Olu Olukoyede, where he alleged that most students in tertiary institutions in the country are into fraud ND are therefore criminal elements.

According to the Senate President of NANS, Comrade Akinteye Afeez, the assertion by the EFCC boss was not only general, but unsubstantiated.

“The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) vehemently condemns the recent statement made by the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), alleging that 70% of Nigerian students are criminals. This baseless assertion not only tarnishes the reputation of our hardworking and dedicated student community, but also lacks any empirical basis.

“NANS, representing the voice of Nigerian students nationwide, stands firm in refuting the claims made by the EFCC Chairman. Our students have consistently demonstrated excellence in academics, leadership, and community service. To label the majority of them as criminals is not only an injustice but also an irresponsible generalization.

“We believe in the principle of innocence until proven guilty, and sweeping statements that paint an entire demographic with a broad brush are not only damaging but also perpetuate harmful stereotypes. It is essential to address the issue of crime without unfairly stigmatizing an entire group of students who are working diligently towards their educational and personal development.

“NANS calls upon the EFCC Chairman to provide concrete evidence supporting such a sweeping statement or retract the statement immediately. We believe in constructive dialogue and collaboration to address any concerns related to criminal activities.

“As the elected representatives of Nigerian students, we are committed to fostering a positive and conducive environment for learning, growth, and development. We call for a more nuanced and evidence-based approach when discussing issues that impact the reputation of our nation’s students.

“Furthermore, we find it necessary to remind the Chairman that the past removal of two EFCC Chairmen was not due to the alleged criminal activities of Nigerian students but rather over issues related to fraud within the organization itself. This highlights the importance of addressing internal concerns rather than unfairly targeting innocent student populations.

“We remind the EFCC Chairman to be mindful of the potential consequences of his words and to respect the dignity of the student population. Failure to do so may inadvertently provoke the anger of Nigerian students across the country.”