‘Don’t judge me by my looks, I must perform’, Portable replies Celestial church

Controversial Nigerian singer, Portable has reacted to his exclusion from a Celestial Church praise night.

Recall that Celestial Church of God, Land of Goshen Cathedral, in Lagos State recently stirred up controversies after unveiling popular Fuji musician, Pasuma and Portable as guest artistes for its upcoming programme.

After public backlash, Celestial Church leader, Olatosho Oshoffa, in a Facebook post, announced that Portable and Pasuma would no longer be present at the occasion.

Reacting to the development, the singer asked not to be judged by his looks, appealing that he should be considered as a child of God.

He revealed that the church paid him N5million to perform, insisting that he must fulfill his part of the deal.

Speaking in Yoruba, the singer said, “Celestial church we must do the show o, you have already paid me N5 million. Pasuma will perform, I will also perform and we must do it.

“The children of God are coming. Land of Goshen Cathedral please in God’s name, consider us as children of God. Don’t judge me by my appearance.”