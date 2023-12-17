Don’t buy N750 per litre fuel proposal, NANS tells FG

By Adesina Wahab

National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has called on the federal government not to buy the proposal to raise the price of petrol to N750 per litre, as being proposed by some international agencies, especially the World Bank.

The body said such a proposal would only make life more difficult for Nigerians.

NANS, in a statement by the Clerk of the Senate, Comrade Oladimeji Uthman, noted that those proposing such a hike would create more havoc in the country.

The students body warned the Federal Government against heeding the advice of the World Bank regarding the proposed increment.

Uthman said the adverse effects of the previous fuel price increments earlier this year affected many Nigerian students and any further hike could to societal upheavals.

“The repercussions have made it increasingly challenging for the masses to sustain their livelihoods, leading to the closure of businesses and a significant rise in school fees. As representatives of Nigerian students both home and in the Diaspora, we are deeply concerned about the welfare of the masses, particularly the students community that form a crucial part of our nation’s future.

“The continuous rise in fuel prices not only burdens the daily lives of citizens but also poses a direct threat to the accessibility of education and the overall economic stability of the country.

“We humbly urge Mr. President to kindly consider this appeal and use his esteemed office to intervene in preventing the proposed fuel increment. We believe that your leadership and influence can play a pivotal role in ensuring the well-being of the citizens and averting potential chaos.

“It is our sincere hope that you will take this matter into prompt consideration, prioritizing the interests of the Nigerian people and safeguarding the stability and prosperity of our great nation,” he said.