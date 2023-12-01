Don’t burn down Kogi over election defeat, youths, women tell SDP, candidate

The protesting Kogi youths and women.

Scores of Kogi youths and women from across the three senatorial districts of the state have called on the Social Democratic Party, SDP, and its candidate in the November 11 gubernatorial election, Muritala Ajaka, and his supporters not to burn down the state over their defeat at the polls.

The youths said the state belonged to all indigenes and residents alike irrespective of political, tribal or religious leanings, adding that nothing must be allowed to affect the peace they had enjoyed for over seven years under the administration of Governor Yahaya Bello.

The youths and women, who marched through the major streets of Lokoja, the state capital, on Friday during a peaceful protest, said the past governorship election was the freest and fairest in the history of the state.

They urged aggrieved parties who might still want to contest its outcome to go about it in line with the laid down guidelines instead of harassing the electoral umpire and the opposition.

One of the protesters, who identified himself as Dele, called on security agencies to rise to the occasion and preserve the peace that had been enjoyed in the state, while also imploring the governor-elect, Usman Ododo, to ensure that the incumbent’s legacies in the area of security were sustained.

“Muritala Ajaka and these few SDP supporters should not overheat the polity unnecessarily. We take serious exception to these actions of wanting to burn down the state.

“Elections have come and gone and someone has won. If you’re aggrieved, follow the right channel,” the protester said.

Another protester, who spoke on behalf of the young women, Ireti Olukomogbon, noted that they were surprised that the SDP candidate was trying to set the people against INEC over his incessant and unfounded allegations against the electoral umpire.

She said the election of November 11 in Kogi was free and fair, while appealing to the SDP candidate and supporters to embrace peace and work together with the candidate that has emerged.

“Kogi people have shown clearly that they stand with the Kogi Agenda with their votes. If you’re aggrieved, go to court the proper way.

“As for the youths and women demography, we will support Alhaji Usman Ododo to succeed,” she said.