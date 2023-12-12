Don Novul: Rising Afrobeats star spreading self-love through music

In the pulsating heart of Afrobeats, emerging artist Don Novul, born Ago Michael, is carving his path with a unique sound that transcends borders and celebrates the essence of self-love.

Hailing from the vibrant locale of Olamaboro Local Government in Kogi State, Nigeria, Don Novul’s journey into the world of music is a compelling tale that began with the beats of his roots echoing in his heart.

Don Novul’s earliest memories of music are rooted in the rich cultural tapestry of his homeland. The rhythmic beats of traditional Nigerian music became the backdrop to his childhood, laying the foundation for the melodic journey that lay ahead.

Inspired by iconic figures like C Jahmeil, J-Hus, and Burna Boy, Don Novul’s musical style blends the soulful beats of Afrobeats with his unique artistic vision.

Distinct from the mainstream, Don Novul brings a fresh perspective to the Afrobeats genre. It’s not just music; it’s a celebration of self-love and a journey through his roots. His creative process involves a deep meditation, intending to create music that not only makes people move but also makes them feel good from within.

Don Novul’s upcoming release, “Show Love,” slated for December 15, 2024, promises to be a musical testament to his personal philosophy.

As he navigates the intricacies of the genre, he aims to inspire his audience to embrace and cherish themselves. This follows the success of his single “Smile Feel Alright,” already making waves in the music scene.

In an exclusive statement, Don Novul shares, “My music is a reflection of who I am and where I come from. With ‘Show Love,’ I want to spread a message of self-love and happiness. It’s not just about the beats; it’s about making a connection.”

Don Novul has swiftly become an artist to watch, bringing a unique flavor to the Afrobeats landscape. As “Show Love” prepares to hit the airwaves, it’s evident that Don Novul is not just creating music; he’s crafting an experience, an invitation to embrace the rhythm of self-love in every beat.

In a world where music is a universal language, Don Novul is making his voice heard, and it’s one that resonates with authenticity, culture, and the celebration of self.