Domestic travels: Airline targets bridging process gaps

Honorable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Olorogun Festus Keyamo,SAN, flanked by the Chairman, Bellagio Airlines, Dr. Oludare Akande, and Executive Director, Government Affairs and Strategic Communications, Ima Niboro.

By Prince Okafor

Bellagio Airlines, has expressed its commitment to bridging process gaps, embracing cutting-edge technology, and utilizing ancillary channels to enhance domestic air travel within Nigeria.

The airline Chairman, Oludare Akande, disclosed this during a courtesy visit by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, in Abuja.

Akande stated that the airline is dedicated to maintaining high levels of reliability, reducing flights delays and cancellations, improving on safety, and delivering an unparalleled customer experience.

Dr. Akande was accompanied by Mr. Ima Niboro, the airline’s Executive Director of Government Affairs and Strategic Communications.

He said: “I commend the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development for his visionary initiatives and decisions.

“Te current state of affairs in the aviation sector is a “new dawn, and I am optimistic about the future of the industry.

“Bellagio Airlines looks forward to making a lasting impact on the aviation landscape, delivering enhanced travel experiences and contributing to the growth and progress of Nigerian aviation.”

The minister encouraged the airline to bring forth new ideas and initiatives that will contribute to the transformation of the aviation sector in Nigeria.

He acknowledged the role of passion as one of the key drivers of investment and innovation, and praised Bellagio Airlines and other leading stakeholders for their commitment to developing the aviation sector.