Dollar exchange rate affects businesses in Nigeria – Jerry Emeka Okafor laments

…says we’ll change our business pattern by January 2024 to allow vendors sell more and buyers have value of what they bought and come back again to buy.

By Chinedu Adonu

The Chief Executive Officer and founder of Mazamaza Global Ventures Ltd, a Nigerian and American registered online ecommerce Marketplace, Jerry Emeka Okafor has lamented that dollar exchange rate to naira is affecting businesses in Nigeria.

Okafor who spoke to journalists yesterday, said that the dollar exchange rate to naira has forced them to change business method for an effective result adding that it will take effect by January 2024 to serve their customers well.

He said that Mazamaza would be of two type, Mazamaza Nigeria and Mazamaza US, adding that Mazamaza US will be 100 per cent Nigerian products which will be shipped to their warehouse and sold both online and offline and vendors will receive their money in Dollars and Mazamaza Nigeria would be within Nigeria and sold on Naira only.

“Mazamaza Global Ventures Ltd is a Nigerian and American registered online ecommerce Marketplace website that have Mazamaza stores, as one of its conglomerate. It’s a website that focused on all types of products both locally and foreign Products.

“Mazamaza Stores is divided into 2, Mazamaza Nigeria and Mazamaza US having their respective headquarters in Lagos and New Jersey. In Mazamaza Nigeria we dedicate generally on all types of products ranging from Fashion, Technology, Accessories, Handcraft, Food Stuffs and Allied Products, Electronics, Decoration, Kids Corner, Sports and many others.

“On the Mazamaza US, this is where we focus 100% on Nigerian/ African products like Food Stuff and Allied Agro Products, African Fashion and Accessories, African/ Nigerian Handicrafts, Any thing made in Nigeria.

“The products leave Nigeria to our warehouse in New Jersey and the process of sourcing, packaging, quality control, shipping etc the products from Nigeria to the US is being handled by an expert on the field Mrs Joy Kamalu of Chimert Concept Ikeja Lagos 08161561327, who have more than 500 people exporting their products outside Nigeria.

“And in the US ( New Jersey) we have an able and a public figure, an Ambassador of Peace to the UN ,Amb Henry Forsal Mbakwe who is incharge of Mazamaza US and Canada and with other staffs

“Vendors on this US platform receive payment of their sold products in US dollars and also Vendors can follow the progress of their products on the website through their respective dashboard,” he said.

Mazamaza US covers customers in the US, Canada, UK, Mexico and Puerto Rico, its both online and Offline.

He however rolled out some benefits attached in selling and buying from Mazamaza Nigeria to include, “Free delivery to all customers in Lagos, Products will be delivered same day you bought it from our Website as far as it was done before 3pm, add a special gift on every product bought from us for the customer

“You can pay for your products on our website by Credit Card, Bank Transfer and Cash on Delivery, every Products or items you see on our website are all with us in our warehouse. We don’t sell something we dont see or not with us physically and have passed quality control. Rest assured that what you see on the website will be exactly what you will reccieve

“Delivery of products outside Lagos takes at least between 1 to 4 days depending on the states and its either station pick up or home delivery as the customer wishes, 50% discount for shipping for those outside Lagos

“50% discount for vendors outside Lagos who wish to send their products to us to sell through our designated agents nationwide while those in Lagos can come directly to any of our offices at Ojota or Ikeja or use the office of our agents scattered all over Lagos state and it’s free.

“Have maximum of 24 hours time limit for us to pay our vendors whose products were sold. Each vendor can follow and monitor the progress of his/her products on the website through their Dashboard

“Every vendor who brings his or her products to us for sale 9 will sign an agreement letter with us or our agents that we are in custody of his or her product/s, which will figure the quantity, price etc of the said products. And we take responsibility of anything that happens on the product.

“Mazamaza takes responsibility of uploading and taking image pictures of the products before we upload them to the Website, so vendors dont need to worry about that aspect.

“All the Customers products under our Custody are all insured against any unforeseen circumstances and Mazamaza will bear responsibility of any loss of a customer’s product/s,” he listed benefits.

He said that people can reach Mazamaza Stores through their customer service 24/7 through 09169365132 / 09073291603.