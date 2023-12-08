Home » News » Dogs better fed than prison inmates —Oshiomhole
December 8, 2023

Dogs better fed than prison inmates —Oshiomhole

By Henry  Umoru

THE Senate has taken a swipe at Nigerian Prisons, saying it was disheartening  to hear that  dogs in the service of the prisons were  better fed than any of the over 81,000 inmates in prisons across the country.

Speaking, yesterday in Abuja,  during the 2024 budget defence session with the Joint Senate  and House of  Representatives  Committee  on Interior,  Chairman  of the Committee  and former governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole (APC, Edo North), expressed surprise  at the  ugly situation  that the prison authorities have  900 dogs across its detention centres and spends N800 every day to feed them while N750 is spent on an inmate.

He wondered why “dogs are better fed than inmates in prisons, many of whom are awaiting trial.

Oshiomhole, who noted that this explained  why some inmates, who are convicted in minor case, leave prisons as hardened criminals because of the inhuman treatment meted out to them, adding “With the high cost of living, we suspect that these inmates are not fed three times a day. It is not your fault, don’t try to be defensive. It is an appropriation issue,” he told the Controller General.

Earlier,  the Comptroller General, Haliru Nababa had told the committee that the service spends N800 per day to feed each of the 900 dogs in the service, while just N750 was allocated to feed each prisoner, majority of whom are awaiting trials, at N250 per meal.

