Doctor said both breasts need to go, cries nursing mother battling cancer

By Damilola Ogunsakin

Nwachukwu Nnenna, a mother of six who is suffering from breast cancer, has begged Nigerians to raise funds for her treatment.



Nnenna told Vanguard that she found out about the disease when she went to the hospital for treatment after her husband punched her on the chest. Nnenna, who has spent over N500,000 for treatment, said she needs over N3 million more.

Her 18-year-old daughter, Nwachukwu Blessing, who work odd jobs to feed the family, pleaded with Nigerians to save her mother.