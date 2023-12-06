Do your jobs without demanding anything from anyone, NBA urges judiciary workers

Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Ibadan branch, has urged judiciary workers in Oyo State to always do their jobs without demanding anything from members of the public in the interest of justice.

The association gave the advice on Wednesday during a legal outreach, held with the state branch of Judiciary Staff Union Of Nigeria (JUSUN).

Recall that the outreach was part of the activities marking the close of the association’s 2023 law week.

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mr Kazim Gbadamosi, spoke on behalf of the association.

According to Gbadamosi, demanding money or other inducements from members of the public can lead to injustice and destruction of judiciary’s image.

He also warned judiciary work against collaborating with anyone to promote injustice within the judiciary.

“Let’s do our jobs properly by keeping to time; avoid demanding anything from anybody and you will be appreciated in due time.

“We must not destroy the legal profession in an attempt to make extra money.

“Let’s not assist anybody to prepare affidavits but maintain strict adherence to the code of conduct for civil servants,” he said.

Gbadamosi also warned some JUSUN members in the probate section to stop parading themselves as lawyers in the discharge of their duties.

The senior advocate stressed the need for court workers to respect judicial officers, lawyers and litigants.

He enjoined them to desist from procurement of fake documents and judgments to maintain the integrity and sanctity of the judiciary.

Gbadamosi also called on lawyers to respect judiciary workers, irrespective of their status.

“We should see them the way God has made them. Let’s respect one another too because respect is reciprocal; let’s jointly raise the standard of our means of livelihood.

“We should continue to do our best and be good in whatever we do. We should also put our faith in God and protect what we have,” he said.

The NBA Ibadan brach Chairman, Mrs Folasade Aladeniyi, said the outreach was aimed at rubbing minds with all the stakeholders to enhance a standard justice delivery system in the state.

Aladeniyi urged JUSUN members to feel free to report any lawyer found engaging in any form of misconduct.

“Let’s all maintain the ethics of our profession in the discharge of our duties, as we want a just, corruption-free and standardised judiciary in Oyo State,” she said.

The JUSUN Chairman in the state, Mr Saheed Amoo, pledged that the union would disseminate the information to all its members and work in synergy with NBA.

Amoo commended NBA for organising the outreach, saying it would further strengthen their synergy and ensure a better working condition for the union and NBA.

NAN reports that the law week held, between Dec. 1 and Dec 6, also featured lectures, market and motor park sensitisation outreach, award presentations and football tournaments, among others.