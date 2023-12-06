DJ 808 unveils sizzling collaboration with YKB – ‘KRAZY’

Set to Ignite the Dance SceneRenowned international Disc Jockey, Anthony Amadi, popularly known as DJ 808, is set to make waves once again with his scintillating collaboration with YKB on the highly anticipated amapiano fusion track, “KRAZY.”

Born in Ilorin in the 90s and raised in Enugu State, DJ 808 has been a pivotal force in the music scene since 2016, bringing a unique operational style to the forefront.

DJ 808’s musical journey has been nothing short of electrifying, captivating dance floors with a compelling fusion of sounds inspired by the vibrant streets of Lagos Island. His signature blend encompasses Afrobeats, Amapiano, Afrohouse, RnB, and Hip-Hop, creating an immersive sonic experience for his audience.

His passion for music production and DJing sets him apart, with a reputation for crafting spontaneous and exceptional mashups that elevate his artistry to new heights. Teaming up with the talented YKB, DJ 808 is ready to unleash “KRAZY” on December 8, 2023.

Produced by DJ 808 himself, the track showcases different facets of his artistic prowess, seamlessly blending alluring vocals with YKB’s dynamic style. Together, they ride the production, which is built on rhythmic strings, percussion breaks, and log drums, creating a sonic masterpiece that is sure to set the dance scene ablaze.

‘KRAZY’ promises to be a captivating amapiano fusion bop that transcends musical boundaries, offering a fresh and invigorating sound that reflects the synergy between DJ 808 and YKB.

As the release date approaches, anticipation builds for the infectious energy and vibrant creativity that DJ 808 consistently brings to the forefront of the global music stage.Get ready to experience the fusion of musical brilliance as DJ 808 and YKB join forces to deliver “KRAZY” on December 8, 2023.

This collaboration is a testament to DJ 808’s continued commitment to pushing the boundaries of musical expression and leaving an indelible mark on the ever-evolving landscape of contemporary music.