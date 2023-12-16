DJ 2Phat drops new mix,” Better Late than Never”  on BBC Radio

By Benjamin Njoku

Nigerian Disc Jockey, Ifeanyi Umeh, popularly known as DJ 2Phat, despite spending a greater part of his music career in England, has remained deeply connected to his Nigerian roots.

To this end, the cerebral DJ 2Phat who is signed to Luminary Vision Record (LVR), has released a mix titled ‘Better Late Than Ever’ on BBC Radio with Remi Burgz.

According to the management of LVR, the DJ is working on releasing a single at the beginning of next year.

Looking ahead, DJ 2Phat aims to expand his global influence, with a dedicated focus on showcasing his talent and skills to audiences worldwide, especially in his native Nigeria.

The UK-based Nigerian DJ and music producer, has achieved significant milestones in the music industry. DJ 2Phat, who hails from Abuja, Nigeria, says that he has been cultivating a passion for DJing since the age of 9, and has dedicated years to perfecting his craft.

“Even though I have toured and performed on some of the world’s biggest stages, Nigeria will always be home to me. And there is no better management team to lead my career progression like Luminary Vision Record. Together, we will be starting 2024 with a bang. I don’t want to reveal much, but just anticipate new releases from me,” the DJ said.

After completing law studies in the UK, he threw his attention into pursuing his career as a DJ, consistently showcasing excellence. With an illustrious portfolio, DJ 2Phat has graced stages in over 10 UK cities. Notably, he recently concluded a triumphant UK tour, collaborating with the Grammy-nominated Mavin Record artist Ayra Starr.