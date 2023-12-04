Disregard lies against DSS, CSO urges Nigerians

The Save Nigeria Movement (SNM), a formidable and frontline Civil Society Organisation (CSO) has urged Nigerians to disregard falsehood being peddled against Department of State Security (DSS).

One Jackson Ude had alleged via his Twitter handle now X platform, that the Department of State Security is embroiled in corruption.

Dissatisfied with this, the group in a press release widely distributed to journalists in Abuja by the Convener, Rev Solomon Semaka, registered their displeasure with the continued, unprovoked and unjustifiable attacks on the integrity of the DSS which has been in the forefront of the war against corruption and threats against national security.

According to the statement, “it hurts to be continuously inundated with deliberate false narratives about an institution that has over the years distinguished itself and rendered the most professional loyal and dedicated service to the fatherland. The DSS under Mr Bichi is more focused as ever for the records.

“There is no iota of truth in whatever Jackson Ude said about the DSS and the distinguished Director General (DG) of DSS, Alhaji Yusuf Magaji Bichi, OFR, who has been honest, accountable, meticulous and transparent all through his career, first as a personel and now the DG of DSS. To weave fictitious stories of increased ‘goodbye allowances’ whatever that means, which does not even exist and accuse him of diverting subsidy removal palliatives that has not been disbursed by the federal government is to say the least callous”.

The CSO is equally irked by other petty and absurd accusations brought against DSS by the attention seeking Mr Ude ,

“The ignominious ignorance expressed by Jackson Ude in alleging that the DG of DSS is involved in illegalities and fraudulent activities only shows his lack of understanding of how international spy agencies like the DSS are run. For a man who was recalled from glorious retirement in 2018 and given the exalted office of DG of DSS because of his stainless track record, it is laughable to conjure lies that he’ll require the intervention of anyone to lobby for another term. It is even more laughable to drop names of his wife and the president daughter. Between the wife and the man who is DGSS, who can lobby?

President Tinubu already knows what do and he’ll reward hardwork accordingly Rev Solomon Semaka assured Nigerians. We know the risk Alh Yusuf Magaji Bichi took to ensure that democracy was not botched pre and post 2023 general elections. That the man is focused on the task and has refused to fail is provocative enough for all enemies of the country. But this is their headache. The service under Alh Yusuf Magaji is undaunted and Nigerians are watching the back of the service as expected.

The CSO earnestly appealed to all well-meaning Nigerians and personnel of DSS to disregard what it described as “dissenting voices whose only motive is to sow seeds of discord and division with the sole intent of dampening the morale of

the Service over mundane issues like the DG’s personal gifts, which are purely discretional and the payment of wardrobe and packing allowances which are adminstrative issues”.

The group finally sent a stern warning to personnel and other interlopers who have found a new job of feeding misinformation to attack dogs to “desist or be prepared to face the full wrath of law as the current management of DSS has been very professional and has always prioritised staff welfare and comfort in the discharge of its mandate of securing the Presidency and maintaining national security”.

DSS reaction:

The secret service had last two days ago, dismissed the accusation, appealing to Nigerians to disregard the story against its DG.

Peter Afunanya, Director, PR & Strategic Communication, Department of State Services via the services Twitter handle now X platform said:

“The attention of the Department of State Services (DSS) has been drawn to some spurious publications by one Jackson Ude on his twitter handle

@jacksonpnb

, against the person and office of the DGSS, Alhaji Yusuf Magaji Bichi, CFR, fwc.

The Service hereby states that the allegations are entirely false. It wishes to clarify that neither the DG nor anyone acting on his directive has looted staff subsidy grant. No such grant has been made available to the Service and once that is allocated, staff will, as usual, receive what is due them. Mr Bichi has, in all ramifications, evidently catered for the welfare of active and retired personnel. This is common knowledge and can be verified by Ude.

Similarly, the so called “goodbye allowance” which Ude accused the DG of granting himself is non-existent. It is only an imagination of the writer and his sponsors. But assuming the DG is paid any severance package at the end of his tenure, how is that unethical and outside established public service rule?

While Ude is at his mischief once again and has continued to smear the image of Mr Bichi as well as present him as corrupt, facts at the DSS show otherwise. Recalled from retirement in 2018 and appointed the DGSS, Bichi is seen as spartan, accountable, transparent and indeed, incorruptible. He has remained resolute in running the Service and shown uncommon commitment in the management of its affairs. His top priorities are staff welfare and judicious application of human and material resources. Any misleading narratives to the contrary are therefore unacceptable.

Notably, the Service is aware of the desperation and antics of Ude and his other hirelings to associate it with unnecessary controversies either during the 2023 Presidential election or the subsequent litigations following it. The recent campaign of calumny is one of such. But as always, the DGSS is unperturbed. The Service under him will continue to chart a professional course aimed at internal security of the country.

In view of the foregoing, the public is urged to disregard the falsehood being peddled by this known fake news merchant whose only stock in trade is to misinform as well as use his platforms to create division and violence. Meanwhile, the DGSS will take appropriate legal steps to seek redress.”