Digital finance, greater future for Nigerian youth – Irukera

By Victoria Ojeme

The Executive Vice Chairman of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, FCCPC, Mr Babatunde Irukera has said that an improved knowledge of digital finance will help young consumers position themselves for a greater future.

The Executive Vice Chairman of FCCPC, Mr Babatunde Irukera, made this known at the 2023 National Young Consumer Contest Awards in Abuja.

Irukera noted that digital markets would take over the future hence the need for young consumers to acquaint themselves of what it entailed.

He explained that youths are the future of the country and must not be left behind as the world is going digital in doing business.

“The future belongs to the young population in Africa even so as the older generation is resistant to technology, they find it difficult to learn these new technologies” adding that himself is a victim of the generation that is resistant to technology.

“We are living in a world where Artificial Intelligence (AI) is taking over jobs that were done by human beings, so I am saddened that we didn’t get up to one (1) million entries.

“If we are to take over the world,it will not be by building new schools or employing more teachers, but by increasing our participation in digital technology” he stated.

Also speaking, the Commissioner of Operations, Dr. Adamu Abdullahi commended the partners of the project, MTN, Opay, Unilever, Wema Bank amongst others for their immense support in making the programme a success.

Through the contest, participants (youths) were taught the rules of online banking system, digital loan applications, online marketing, advertising, advantages and the challenges of the digital business world.

The National Young Consumer Contest Award is one of the many programmes of FCCPC in sensitizing citizens on their rights as consumers.