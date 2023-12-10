Dieko and the Emeralds continue to lift spirits with gospel melodies

By Ayo Onikoyi

Spirit and Soul Lifting worshiper, Diekololami Akinlua, Nee Ademuwagun, has emerged as a beacon in gospel music, breaking through the delusions of the industry.

Her Psalms and Hymns brand is not just a fraction of her musical choice but a divine plan to globally revive spiritual songs, a mission she passionately embraces. On how she got inspiration for her music, she noted that, “I get sound from my sleep and it sticks to me even after I’m fully awake. Sometimes during the study of the scripture and my quiet time I get my inspiration as well.”

With music at her core she puts together some of the best hands in musical artistry as she formed her band in 2008 after she won the gospel music talent hunt called Gmusic Competition.

“We started with a group of friends from Ladoke Akintola University of Technology at the time. We were simply known as Dieko and Friends then eventually evolved into Dieko and the Emeralds in 2011,” she said.

Dieko, as she’s affectionately known, remains unwavering in her vocal prowess, earning accolades such as the Best Female Vocalist award at the Nigeria Gospel Music Awards. Her obedience to the call has resulted in multiple recognitions, including Best Artiste of the Year, Best Artwork of the Year, and notable awards from Pastor Tunde Bakare’s Praise and Worship category. With successful tours to the UK, United States and other countries she is set to push harder in 2024 and expand her reach. Her passion for giving back to society has also earned her an Inspirational Award recognized by the United Nations through the Symbol of Hope Foundation.

Amidst her humble demeanor, Dieko’s award-winning vocal prowess has remained steadfast since she accepted the divine mandate. Her spirit-filled songs serve as a vessel, earnestly redirecting souls and endearing her to worshippers around the world. With her Emeralds right by her side, 2024 is looking viable and loaded with explosive energy for gospel ministry and an extended reach of her musical excellence across borders.