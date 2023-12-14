Despite court order, Makinde presents staff to new Aseyin 

Makinde

By Adeola Badru,Ibadan

Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, yesterday, presented the staff of office to the new Aseyin, Oba Sefiu Oyebola , despite a pending court case.

The case, which is before an Oyo State High Court, is challenging the selection process for the new traditional ruler.

Recall that a legal practitioner, A.G. Adeniran had urged the governor not to proceed with such act in the interest of justice, peace and good governance.

He argued that the state government should be conscious of the pendency of a suit no: HOI/04/2023 before the Oyo State High Court, sitting in Iseyin, over the contest for the stool of the ancient town.

Handing the staff of the office to the new Aseyin, Makinde noted that developing Iseyin town more is his major concern. He added that the town has potential for growth and development.

“Iseyin is a town with great potential. I am committed to working with the people of Iseyin to harness this potential for the benefit of all.”