DESOPADEC should allow contract review to meet current realities – Contractors

By Jimitota Onoyume

Contractors of the Delta state oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC , have appealed to management of the commission to enable them review amount for their jobs, saying inflation had caught up with quotations submitted in the past.

Chairman , DESOPADEC indigenous contractors forum, Mr Ogie Sam spoke to newsmen during an end of year thanksgiving programme of the body in Uvwie local government area , near Warri, stressing that the depreciating value of the naira was the key reasons for their appeal for contract variations.

He said members were already facing hard times with implementation of some of their projects, adding that failure by the last government to make timely payment also made some of the jobs dragged on for too long.

“We the indigenous contractors are pleading with the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission , DESOPADEC to allow for contract variation where cogent and verifiable reasons are adduced because of inflation, since the Commission is owing contractors heavily.

” The forum has received some favorable response, we just want to appeal to the management to stick to the promise by next year. We also thank the management ahead.



The Executive Director, Finance and Administration, Chief Oghenekome Okpobor was quick with response to the forum’s complaints .”

The contractors also lauded governor Sheriff Oborevwori for his performance so far, pledging to work with his vision for development of oil producing areas in the state.

Some of the contractors who also spoke said prices of things have gone up, adding that some of the jobs they were begging to be reviewed were awarded some years ago.

” The price of cement or bundle of zink, bags of nails for instance now are not the same as at the time we signed the jobs. The difference in the prices are so much. We are sure the commission will grant our appeal “, some of them said.